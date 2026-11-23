Our Verdict A big, expensive, and feature packed monitor that delivers on productivity and competitive gaming.

AOC is the biggest name in the business, with their incredible and extentisve range of monitors spanning budget friendly models for the office, to the extreme high-end gaming focused flagship models, and basically everything inbetween well catered for. The AOC AGON AGP346UCSD I have in for review this week is certainly more on the high-end gaming side of that scale though, as part of their flagship AGON series. This premium ultrawide gaming monitor is designed to stun, with a massive 34″ ultrawide monitor, giving you an expanded 21:9 aspect ratio to give you total immersion while you’re gaming, and improve your productivity while you’re working. While the idea of a massive Excel spreadsheet has its uses, this monitor has got some serious gaming focused features too. With an incredibly fast 360 Hz refresh rate, an ultra-low 0.03ms response time, as well as gamer focused features such as G-Sync compatibility, it will ensure you get the most out of your high-end gaming PC or productivity suite.

AOC AGP346UCSD

The AGP346UCSD uses the latest 5th generation QD-OLED panel too, sporting a gentle 1800R curve that makes the wider display format far more practical and immersive. Of course, thanks to the QD-OLED technology, you’re going to get true black and perfect contrast thanks to the self illuminating pixels. This also means impressive HDR performance, with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification right out of the box. Of course, you get the other benefits of the 5th Generation panels, such as higher peak brightness, improved life span and durability, and it also comes with their improved Anti-Reflection 3.0 coating. If you’re using it for your gaming PC, consoles, laptop or other devices, you can also reap the benefits of a built-in KVM switch, making it extremely versatile.

Features

34-inch ultrawide curved display with a 21:9 aspect ratio

QD-OLED panel technology for deep blacks and high contrast

Rapid 360Hz refresh rate for competitive gaming

Ultra-low 0.03ms response time to reduce motion blur

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification

Built-in KVM switch for managing multiple devices

Height-adjustable stand up to 150mm for ergonomic comfort

The AOC AGP346UCSD features a 34-inch panel with a UWQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, which is basically the same as a 27-inch 2560×1440 panel but around 1/3rd wide on the aspect ratio, so you’re going to get a good balance or screen size and resolution here. The monitor supports a broad range of connections, including modern HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, along with a USB-C port that supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode and 15W power delivery. The display also includes dual 8W integrated speakers.

Specifications

Panel Size: 34 inches

Panel Type: QD-OLED

Resolution: 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD)

Refresh Rate: Up to 360Hz

Response Time: 0.03ms (G2G)

Curvature: 1800R

Brightness: 300cd/m² (100% APL) (typical) 515 cd/m²(Typ.) (10% APL) (Peak for HDR) 1300 cd/m²(Typ.) (HDR 3% APL) (Peak for HDR)

Contrast Ratio: 1,500,000:1 (static)

Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 1x USB-C (DP Alt Mode, 15W PD), 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x 3.5mm Headphone Out

Audio: 2x 8W built-in speakers

Dimensions (with stand): 811.7 x 421.2 x 294.3 mm

Weight (with stand): 10.82 kg

Check out the official product page here.