AOC Announces New V2 Series Super-Slim Monitors

AOC V2 Series Announced

AOC is launching a new line of monitors under the V2 series banner. Three models are initially launching in 21.5″, 23.8″ and 27″ display sizes. All three feature elegant, super-slim 3-slide-frameless designs. Furthermore, even their side profiles are extra slim. In fact, the 21.5″ and 23.6″ models are only 7.7mm thick. Meanwhile, the 27″ version measures 7.9mm.

The V2 series also comes with innovative AOC technolgoies , such as Flicker-Free technology, which regulates brightness with Direct Current (DC) instead of PWM (Pulse Width Modulation), or the Low Blue Mode which reduces potentially harmful blue wavelengths. The innovation continues with “Clear Vision”, which increases clarity, sharpness and vividness of Standard Definition (SD) content. For more productivity, the V2 series supports easily manageable multi-monitor setups with the AOC Screen+ software.

What Panel Does the AOC V2 Series Use?

These monitors offer full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution on IPS panels, providing wide viewing angles (178°/178°) and accurate colours (72% NTSC gamut coverage). The V2 series also comes with quick 5ms response time, a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support.

How Much Are These Monitors?

The 21.5″ 22V2Q model starts at just £119, while the 23.8″ 24V2Q costs £129. The 27″ model 27V2Q understandably costs more, but still quite affordable relative to other displays at £179. All three come with a 3-year warranty and will go on sale starting July 2018.