AOC CQ27G2U 27″ 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Review

There’s no shortage of great choices when it comes to gaming monitors right now. Of course, quite a lot of those choices come from AOC, and that’s no surprise given that they’re one of the biggest names in the industry. From humble office boxes to gigantic enthusiast gaming panels, they’ve got a monitor for just about every person and every budget. You’ll be glad to hear that the AOC CQ27G2U I’m reviewing today offers a little bit of everything, offering a high-end gaming monitor that’s not overly expensive,

AOC CQ27G2U 27″ 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

The monitor sits in that resolution sweet spot of 2560 x 1440, giving you increased resolution without the demanding GPU cost of 4K. However, with its 144hz panel, maxing out the latest games at that refresh rate will still take some serious GPU-grunt. You get other welcome additions too though, such as a lightly curved panel, 1ms response time, and Adaptive Sync. It seems then that we have a pretty competent gaming monitor here, so let’s get it on the test bench and see what it can do!

Features

With 2560 x 1440 resolution, Quad HD (QHD) offers superior picture quality and sharp imagery that reveals the finest details

Curved design wraps around you putting you at the centre of the action and provides an immersive gaming experience.

A pixel response time of 1ms means speed without the smear for an enhanced experience.

Equip yourself with twice the frame rate of other monitors and say goodbye to image stuttering and blurry motion. With a 144Hz refresh rate, every frame is rendered sharply and in smooth succession, so you can line up your shots accurately and appreciate high-speed races in all their glory.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AOC product page here.