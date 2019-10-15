AOC CQ32G1 QHD Curved 144Hz Monitor Review

Gaming monitors are plentiful these days, ranging from affordable 1080p models right up to flagship models that can cost over £2000. So, it’s a fair assumption that there’s a model for just about everyone. There are a few key points that (most) gamers target though, such as 1440p resolution, as it’s a good mixture of high resolution, while not being as demanding on your GPU requirements as 4K. Then you also have higher refresh rates, such as 144Hz for silky smooth gameplay. Finally, panel size, as gaming on a 31.5″ is going to be more immersive than a 19″ panel. As you might have guessed, the AOC CQ32G1 we have in the office today is 31.5″, 144Hz and 1440p. However, it doesn’t stop there. This surprisingly affordable monitor also features a curved panel, FreeSync, and a 1ms response rate.

CQ32G1

The latest AOC monitor is clearly ticking all the right boxes for the majority of modern PC gamers. However, it manages to keep the cost very low. To do this, AOC fitted the CQ32G1 with a VA panel, a fairly basic stand, just two display inputs, no speakers, and honestly, that’s about it. It’s not exactly bare-bones, but it’s not exactly dripping in extra blind either. I’m perfectly fine with that though. All of the monitor’s modest price tag goes into giving you a decent size screen with things gamers really need; refresh rate, FreeSync, resolution, etc.

Features

30-144Hz Refresh Rate

HDMI / DP Input

QHD (2560 x 1440) Resolution

Tilt stand

VESA compatible

FreeSync

1800R Curved Panel

31.5″

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please check the official product page here.

What AOC Had to Say