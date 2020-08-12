AOC Releases the CU34G2X – A 32″ Curved Gaming Monitor

AOC, a worldwide leader in monitor display technology, has today announced the general release of its new and striking 34-inch QHD curved frameless gaming monitor, the AOC CU34G2X. Gamers will relish a pro-grade experience through this 1500R curved design allowing users to take full advantage of peripheral vision, and offering deeper immersion without distortion. Its VA panel along with 3440×1440 resolution puts users in the middle of the action.

AOC CU34G2X

Better for competitive gaming, the new AOC CU34G2X features a 1 ms response time to allow speed without the smear and creating a better overall visual quality while gaming. Quick moving action and dramatic transitions are rendered smoothly, leaving ghosting effects a thing of the past. Response times are one of the most imperative specifications for gamers and this monitor has them covered. The AOC CU34G2X is fully equipped with FreeSync Premium and a 144Hz refresh rate, twice the refresh rate of some gaming monitors.

Specifications

Ergonomics & Warranty

The AOC CU34G2X is designed with ergonomics in mind. Its height-adjustable stand with tilt, swivel and VESA mounting capabilities aid healthy posture and promote comfort for marathon gaming sessions. Coming with a narrow bezel and sleek frameless design, its thin bezel provides minimal distraction and pairs excellently with a multiple monitor set-up.

The AOC CU34G2X is covered by AOC’s latest Re-Spawned Warranty. It covers three years of general warranty, including a one-time accidental warranty. If even one pixel on your AGON or AOC Gaming monitor is dead or “bright,” AOC will send you a new monitor. Better still, they will ship your new replacement monitor before they have even received your old one!

Price & Availability

The AOC CU34G2X is part of AOC’s new G2 series and is available on Amazon for $449.99 starting August 11, 2020. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new monitor release, you can check out the official product website via the link here! – Alternatively, you can also visit the Amazon retail link here!

