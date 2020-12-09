AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor Review
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
Tired of only having 60Hz from your display, heck, even you fancy folk with your 144hz must be thinking… I wish I had more. If you have a need, a need for speed, then the G-Line is where you’ll get your kicks. The latest AOC gaming monitor delivers a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, with an incredible 0.5ms MPRT, making it an absolute monster of a gaming monitor. Sure, Skyrim will look bloody fantastic on it, but if you REALLY take your competitive gaming seriously, then 240Hz can be a real game-changer.
AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor
A 240Hz panel is going to take some serious graphical horsepower to attain, even at 1080p, you’re rendering four times the frames, meaning you need roughly as much power as you would need to run the game at 4K60 to reach 1080p240. However, because it’s FreeSync Premium, you get to enjoy the full range of refresh rates without tearing, so don’t worry if you’re game is sitting at 177FPS or even 45 FPS, this monitor should present it as best it can. Furthermore, you get a slightly curved panel, an adjustable stand, a USB pass-through panel, and much more.
Features
- 27-Inch Screen (also available as a 31.5″)
- 1920 x 1080 Resolution
- 240 Hz Refresh Rate
- 0.5ms Response Time (MPRT)
- VA Panel
- 300 Nits Brightness
- Curved
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- Built-in USB hub
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AOC product page here.
What AOC Had to Say
“240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time and low input lag enable the AOC C27G2ZU to provide a perfectly smooth performance. With its curved design, height adjustment and swivel ability, the monitor can be adjusted to individual needs. It comes with FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility.” – AOC