AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Tired of only having 60Hz from your display, heck, even you fancy folk with your 144hz must be thinking… I wish I had more. If you have a need, a need for speed, then the G-Line is where you’ll get your kicks. The latest AOC gaming monitor delivers a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, with an incredible 0.5ms MPRT, making it an absolute monster of a gaming monitor. Sure, Skyrim will look bloody fantastic on it, but if you REALLY take your competitive gaming seriously, then 240Hz can be a real game-changer.

AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor

A 240Hz panel is going to take some serious graphical horsepower to attain, even at 1080p, you’re rendering four times the frames, meaning you need roughly as much power as you would need to run the game at 4K60 to reach 1080p240. However, because it’s FreeSync Premium, you get to enjoy the full range of refresh rates without tearing, so don’t worry if you’re game is sitting at 177FPS or even 45 FPS, this monitor should present it as best it can. Furthermore, you get a slightly curved panel, an adjustable stand, a USB pass-through panel, and much more.

Features

27-Inch Screen (also available as a 31.5″)

1920 x 1080 Resolution

240 Hz Refresh Rate

0.5ms Response Time (MPRT)

VA Panel

300 Nits Brightness

Curved

AMD FreeSync Premium

Built-in USB hub

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AOC product page here.

What AOC Had to Say