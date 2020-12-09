AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor Review

/ 4 seconds ago

Next Page »

AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor Review 1

Tired of only having 60Hz from your display, heck, even you fancy folk with your 144hz must be thinking… I wish I had more. If you have a need, a need for speed, then the G-Line is where you’ll get your kicks. The latest AOC gaming monitor delivers a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, with an incredible 0.5ms MPRT, making it an absolute monster of a gaming monitor. Sure, Skyrim will look bloody fantastic on it, but if you REALLY take your competitive gaming seriously, then 240Hz can be a real game-changer.

AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor

AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor Review 2

A 240Hz panel is going to take some serious graphical horsepower to attain, even at 1080p, you’re rendering four times the frames, meaning you need roughly as much power as you would need to run the game at 4K60 to reach 1080p240. However, because it’s FreeSync Premium, you get to enjoy the full range of refresh rates without tearing, so don’t worry if you’re game is sitting at 177FPS or even 45 FPS, this monitor should present it as best it can. Furthermore, you get a slightly curved panel, an adjustable stand, a USB pass-through panel, and much more.

Features

  • 27-Inch Screen (also available as a 31.5″)
  • 1920 x 1080 Resolution
  • 240 Hz Refresh Rate
  • 0.5ms Response Time (MPRT)
  • VA Panel
  • 300 Nits Brightness
  • Curved
  • AMD FreeSync Premium
  • Built-in USB hub

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AOC product page here.

What AOC Had to Say

“240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time and low input lag enable the AOC C27G2ZU to provide a perfectly smooth performance. With its curved design, height adjustment and swivel ability, the monitor can be adjusted to individual needs. It comes with FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility.” – AOC

AOC G-Line C27G2ZU 240Hz Gaming Monitor Review 3

Next Page »
Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend