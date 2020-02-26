AOC Reveals the Agon 240Hz 27-inch AG273QZ Gaming Monitor

Earlier this week, AOC announced the launch of its AGON AG353UCG 200Hz Gaming Monitor. A curved monitor design that seemed to tick a lot of the right boxes when it comes to what gamers want.

In a second product launch this week, however, AOC has also decided to reveal the new AGON AG273QZ. A 27 inch, 240Hz gaming monitor offering some of the best functionality currently on the market!

Features

QHD With 2560 x 1440 resolution, Quad HD (QHD) offers superior picture quality and sharp imagery that reveals the finest details. The widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio provides plenty of space to spread out and work, plus allows you to enjoy games or movies in their original size.

240Hz By far the fastest refresh rate on the market, 240Hz completely unleashes top end GPUs, bringing unprecedented fluidity to the picture on your screen. With every detail brought sharply into focus and every movement shown with crystal clarity, feel your reactions become one with the action and elevate your game.

0.5 ms A pixel response time of 0.5 ms means speed without the smear for an enhanced experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly without the effects of ghosting.

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Does AOC Have to Say?

“The AG273QZ redefines the standard of your gaming experience. The QHD resolution (2560 x 1440px) guarantees crystal-clear pictures. Its lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate even surpasses other AGON models and suits both the needs of competitive gamers as well as gaming enthusiasts. Due to its 0.5ms response time and FreeSync your favourite games run smoother – without stuttering or blurred images. Of course, this model features AOC’s latest Shadow Control and the High Dynamic Range technology, increasing the quality of contrasts and colours even further.”

When is it Out and How Much Does it Cost?

The AOC AGON AG273QZ is available now for a retail price of around £589.99. Yes, a fair chunk of change for sure. This is, however, practically the perfect compromise in terms of resolution and performance for a truly high-end gaming experience!

Would I like one of these sat on my desk? You’re damn right I would!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!