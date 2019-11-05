AOC Reveals the Q27T1 Monitor Design by Studio F. A. Porsche

If you’re in the market for a brand new monitor, then the AOC brand can surely not have escaped your attention. They are, by far and away, one of the biggest and most reputable brands out there. I myself actually own more than one of their products and are more than happy with their performance and particularly their highly competitive prices.

In announcing their latest design, however, the Q27T1 is definitely a pretty major step up in terms of both functionality and (perhaps more specifically) style!

AOC Q27T1 Monitor – By Studio F. A. Porsche

AOC has officially revealed its brand new Q27T1 monitor which has been designed by Studio F. A. Porsche. Who are Studio F. A. Porsche? Well, despite their Austrian/German roots, they’re nothing to do with the car company. They are one of the world’s most premium and highly-rated design companies! One who lives and breathes ergonomics and aesthetics.

Put simply, if you want a product to have a top-level of style and sophistication, you let Studio F. A. Porsche take a look at it!

What Does AOC Have to Say?

“The Q27T1 asymmetrical stand’s unique design surprises with the way it logically follows the distribution of force within the monitor to perfectly balance the monitor’s weight. This design accentuates the sophisticated structural engineering to hold the monitor in place, making it somewhat of a modern sculpture. The three-sides frameless display with zero edge design hides the frame on the left and right sides behind the panel to make it genuinely frameless. The lower bezel is enhanced with a glossy shine, while the matte curved back underlines the clean design of the monitor. The Q27T1’s I/O ports are hidden under a cover, leaving just a small opening for outgoing cables which adds to its overall sleek look. No matter if for professional or home use, design enthusiasts, will definitely enjoy having this screen on their desk.”

Specifications

When is it Out and How Much Does it Cost?

With the designs set to hit retail shelves imminently, it’s unclear as to how limited the supply levels will be. Such a niché product will likely not be sold in massively huge quantities. With an MSRP of £279, however, it’s perhaps surprisingly less expensive than you might have expected.

For more information on the design, you can check out the official AOC product website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the AOC Q27T1? Are you thinking of getting one of them? – Let us know in the comments!