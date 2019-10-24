AOC to Releasing £439 FreeSync 2 165Hz 1440p HDR Gaming Monitor

It looks like AOC is coming out swinging next month, as they prepare to release their new AGON AG273QX Gaming Monitor. It certainly comes packing a lot of high-end features that are sure to appeal to gamers. However, there’s no shortage of gaming monitors to pick from right now, but at this price, the new AGON is sure to be a big hit for gamers and AOC.

AOC AGON AG273QX

It’s certainly ticking all the right boxes of what gamers want. You’ll find a decent size 27-inch panel, which runs at 1440p and 165 Hz. That’s pretty fantastic for gaming, but it gets even better thanks to the FreeSync 2 HDR support. It’ll have a peak brightness of 400 nits, which isn’t a lot. Actually, it’s the bare minimum certification for HDR, so expect to use that at night more than you do during the day.

You’ll also find a few quality of life features, such as USB ports, built-in speakers, VESA support, adjustable stand, headset hanger and more!

Features

Size—27 inches

Panel—VA w/ 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space

Resolution—2560×1440 resolution

Refresh rate—165Hz

Response time—1ms MPRT

Inputs—2x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x mini DisplayPort, 2x HDMI 2.0

Connectivity—4x USB 3.0 Type A, 2x USB 3.0 Type B

Audio—2x 5W speakers

Price and Availability

It’ll launch in November 2019, although we don’t have the exact day it’ll go live. However, we do know it’ll be a pretty reasonable £439 here in the UK. That’s not “cheap” but given the specifications, it’s really very competitive. Even more so when you factor in a four-year warranty, zero dead pixel guarantee, and first-year on-site replacement scheme.