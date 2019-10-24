AOC to Releasing £439 FreeSync 2 165Hz 1440p HDR Gaming Monitor

/ 52 mins ago

It looks like AOC is coming out swinging next month, as they prepare to release their new AGON AG273QX Gaming Monitor. It certainly comes packing a lot of high-end features that are sure to appeal to gamers. However, there’s no shortage of gaming monitors to pick from right now, but at this price, the new AGON is sure to be a big hit for gamers and AOC.

AOC AGON AG273QX

It’s certainly ticking all the right boxes of what gamers want. You’ll find a decent size 27-inch panel, which runs at 1440p and 165 Hz. That’s pretty fantastic for gaming, but it gets even better thanks to the FreeSync 2 HDR support. It’ll have a peak brightness of 400 nits, which isn’t a lot. Actually, it’s the bare minimum certification for HDR, so expect to use that at night more than you do during the day.

You’ll also find a few quality of life features, such as USB ports, built-in speakers, VESA support, adjustable stand, headset hanger and more!

Features

  • Size—27 inches
  • Panel—VA w/ 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space
  • Resolution—2560×1440 resolution
  • Refresh rate—165Hz
  • Response time—1ms MPRT
  • Inputs—2x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x mini DisplayPort, 2x HDMI 2.0
  • Connectivity—4x USB 3.0 Type A, 2x USB 3.0 Type B
  • Audio—2x 5W speakers

Price and Availability

It’ll launch in November 2019, although we don’t have the exact day it’ll go live. However, we do know it’ll be a pretty reasonable £439 here in the UK. That’s not “cheap” but given the specifications, it’s really very competitive. Even more so when you factor in a four-year warranty, zero dead pixel guarantee, and first-year on-site replacement scheme.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    5700XT Or RTX 2060 SUPER?

    View Results

  • Archives