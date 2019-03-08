AOC Unveils G2868PQU 28″ 4K UHD FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Large and Fast Gaming Display

Users looking for a fast, high-resolution gaming monitor have a new option courtesy of AOC. Introducing the G2868PQU, a 28″ 4K UHD gaming monitor with a 1ms response time.

Like most fast gaming monitors, the G2868PQU uses a TN panel (Twisted Nematic). However, this one is an HDR-ready display covering 102% of sRGB and 82% of AdobeRGB colour gamuts.

With a 28″ real estate, the 4K UHD resolution means this monitor has a pixel density of 157.35 ppi (pixel per inch). Meaning that it has sharper images than typical monitors.

Further complimented with AMD FreeSync technology, users are also going to get tear-free and smooth framerates to go along with the image clarity.

How Much is the AOC G2868PQU Gaming Monitor?

AOC’s G2868PQU will be available from March 2019 at an MSRP of £319.