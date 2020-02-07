AOC Unveils its New Entry-level B2 Series Monitors

If you’re currently in the market for a new monitor, but don’t have a lot of money to spend, then you can sometimes find that your options are a bit (disappointingly) limited.

In announcing their B2 Series of designs, however, AOC is looking to bring a brand new, and budget-friendly, range of monitors to the market!

AOC B2 Series

On the surface, the AOC B2 Series may initially seem like a fairly standard range of monitors. 1080p, 75 Hz refresh rate, and sized between 22-27″.

With the 3-sided thin-bezel design, however, they are certainly a step up from the regular ‘entry-level’ area models in terms of presentation and, if we’re being honest, these types of specifications suit (perfectly) a huge portion of the PC gaming market!

What Does AOC Have to Say?

“AOC’s B2 series monitors provide a solid set of features: the crisp Full HD resolution (1920×1080) and true colours of the IPS panel (24B2XH and 27B2H) or the impressive contrast the VA panel delivers (22B2H) suit everything from work or study to watching movies or occasional gaming. All panels support a 75 Hz refresh rate, displaying 25% more frames each second than a regular 60 Hz monitor in order to achieve smoother cursor movements and videos. Smooth and functional Despite being entry-level with affordable pricing, these monitors are 3-side borderless, which means that the panel’s edges blend with the bezels, giving the impression of a floating image. Such sleek design also allows productivity-increasing multi-monitor setups without distracting bezels. Compelling technology All three models of the B2 series are equipped with both VGA and HDMI inputs. As well as a headphones output. This means even legacy PCs using VGA can be connected and modernised with a great display. Furthermore, modern sources such as desktop or mobile PCs, DVD or Blu-ray players, gaming consoles and others are easily plugged in via HDMI. The features do not end here! The B2 series also employs Flicker-Free technology. Which eliminates flickering by using DC (Direct Current) instead of PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) when adjusting the brightness level. This prevents headaches and eye strain, which are often caused by flickering images.”

Additionally, to ease eye fatigue in dark hours and low light conditions, the LowBlue Mode reduces the monitor’s emission of potentially damaging blue wavelengths.

What Do We Think?

So, as ‘entry-level’ models, how much do these cost? Well, the short version is that the figures are really good for a gaming monitor with these specifications. While we will list the prices below, you can click the links to be taken to the official product website.

If you are, therefore, looking for a new monitor, these are definitely worth some consideration. I mean, for those prices, you can’t lose really!

