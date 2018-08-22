AOC Unveils Latest Gaming Monitors at Gamescom 2018

AOC’s 3rd Gen AGON Lineup

AOC is present in Cologne, Germany for Gamescom 2018. There, they are unveiling their latest lineup of high-end monitors. This includes the AG273QCG, AG271QX, AG251FZ and AG251FG.

Since NVIDIA is announcing their RTX 20-series cards there, AOC’s Red Dot Design Award Winner AGON AG273QCG is also present. This model uses a new panel and improves upon the specifications of the 2nd Gen AGON model. It boasts up to 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, 400 cd/m² brightness and of course, NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Its 27-inch 1800R curved TN panel provides a native QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, which these new RTX 20-Series can comfortably run at 60+fps.

Furthermore, this monitor has some interesting new features that is not found on other monitors. It has an optional headset mount on the side, so users have somewhere to hang their peripheral. It is a very simple, yet very effective idea that it is surprising more monitors are not doing it.

There is also an RGB LED ring at the back. Since it is at the rear, it is not just for aesthetics (since the user won’t see it directly). Instead, its glow provides an ambient back lighting.

There is also a convenient handle at the rear, so users will be able to move the monitor around without touching the screen itself. This is especially useful for those who take their monitors to LAN parties.

AOC has also updated the stand to take up much less space than previous generation models. It is much thinner while providing a stable base for the large curved surface area up top.

What About AMD FreeSync Users?

AOC has not forgotten about AMD users as they also have the the AG271QX. This is a curved VA panel that is also 27-inches in size. It has a native QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms GtG and a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Although this monitor has a slightly different stand than the AG273QCG, it also has the headset hanger on the side, as well as the frameless bezel edges.

This monitor also supports PC-VESA DisplayHDR 400 and brings high dynamic range content. In combination with AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology, users will get the most out of this display with their Radeon video card.