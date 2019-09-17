AOC’s Unleashes Four G2 Series Gaming Monitors

With a strong history of high-end gaming monitors, we’re always happy to see more hardware from AOC. Their brand-new G2 series monitor series consists of four new models. 27-inch 27G2U and 27G2U5, and the smaller 23.8-Inch 24G2U and 24G2U5.

AOC G2 Series Gaming Monitors

Both the new 27G2U and the 24G2U are for the high-refresh-rate fans. Both feature an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. However, the 27G2U5 and the 24G2U5 feature a 75 Hz refresh rate.

FreeSync and Beyond

All of the models come with AMD FreeSync, and a gaming-friendly 1ms MPRT response time. They also feature “colour-accurate” IPS panels too, with 178°/178° viewing angles. All models come in a polished and modern design with striking red accents on the bezel and the back of the monitor, as well as a 130 mm height-adjustable stand for a more ergonomic gaming experience.

Smooth and Vivid

The 27” 27G2U and the 23.8” 24G2U feature IPS panels with 120% and 126% sRGB colour gamut coverage respectively, ensuring natural colour reproduction and eye-popping visuals.

Fans of slower-paced games like strategy and adventures, who do not need very high refresh rates, may rather wish to choose the 27G2U5 and 24G2U5 with 75 Hz. All models have a brightness of 250 cd/m², making them suitable for use in brighter rooms too.

What AOC Had to Say

“The G2 Series incorporates a number of other gaming-specific features. The low input lag ensures that users will receive the visual feedback of their actions without any noticeable delay. By adjusting AOC Game Color, gamers can increase or decrease the colour saturation to better see their opponents and gain an advantage over them. Using the Dial Point feature, gamers can place a crosshair in the middle of the screen to help them aim precisely and accurately. FlickerFree technology and Low Blue Light mode help to better accommodate longer gaming sessions. Finally, a new, sleek and customised gaming software for adjusting these (and more) settings is also included in the package.”

Connectivity

All four models offer two HDMI interfaces, a DisplayPort for connecting a variety of sources and a VGA input for legacy computers. Users can choose to connect their headset to the headphones output or use the integrated 2W speakers. A built-in USB hub gives gamers the option of connecting peripherals such as keyboard and/or mouse which makes for a tidier desk.

Price and Availability

The 144Hz models, the 27G2U and 24G2U will debut in the shops in September and the 75Hz 27G2U5 and 24G2U5 in October 2019.