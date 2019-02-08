AORUS AD27QD Gaming Monitor Review – A New PC Gaming Champion?

AORUS AD27QD

When shopping for a new gaming monitor, you want to tick as many boxes as you can within your budget. The new AORUS AD27QD comes packed full of features, that are sure to make it appealing to PC gamers. However, at £535 it is quite expensive. We actually saw this monitor at CES 2019 in Las Vegas though, and we can tell you, AORUS have gone a long way to justifying that price tag. So don’t think “it’s too expensive” think “how much do I get for my investment?”

Innovation

This monitor ticks all the basics with ease. It has a nice 27″ panel, with a 2560 x 1440 panel, that runs at 144 Hz with FreeSync support. It’s also a 10 bit (8+FR) panel that delivers 95% of the DCI-P3 colour space. It features an edge LED backlight, allowing 350 cd/m2. As I said, that’s all the “gaming monitor basics” ticked right away.

AORUS have gone much further though. A built-in RGB LED engine, Game Assist OSD, Picture in Picture. Then there’s the 1ms response, HDR output! Even cooler, it has built-in noise-cancelling technology when you connect your headset/microphone! There is even a built-in PSU in the monitor stand, as well as a range of stand adjustments. Right, enough technical flexing, let’s take a closer look!

Features

Screen size 27-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio

Native resolution of 2560 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 144Hz

LED illumination built-in

Additional Game Assist Features (built-in crosshair, black equalisation, timer modes)

Picture in Picture and Picture by Picture modes

Specifications

What AORUS Had to Say

“The AORUS AD27QD is the world’s first tactical gaming monitor bursting with innovative AORUS-exclusive gaming technologies, which deliver ultra-smooth gameplay and offers intelligent game enhancements. This 27-inch QHD monitor with 144Hz refresh rate, supports AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology, which erases choppy gameplay giving gamers an unbelievable performance. Featuring built-in digital LEDs in multiple zones, with total RGB customizability as you can personalize your monitor with stunning colours straight from the RGB Fusion App. This advanced IPS monitor displays clear images with 10bit HDR colour accuracy all at a super responsive time of 1ms. The design concept resembles the falcon’s aerodynamic wings and the ergonomic futuristic style allows you to adjust the monitor to your desired angle so that you can game in pure comfort.” – AORUS

Connectivity