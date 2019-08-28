AORUS CV27Q Curved HDR 165Hz Gaming Monitor Review

There’s no shortage of amazing monitors out there. For gamers, for professionals, even just something cheap for the office. However, today we’re focused pretty firmly on the gamer side of the market. The new AORUS CV27Q Gaming Monitor is here at last! Packing a 1440p 27-inch panel, with an impressive 165Hz FreeSync 2 compatible refresh rate. If that’s not enough, 1ms response time, a 1500R curve, 90% DCI-P3 colour, and HDR tick all those lovely premium boxes that are sure to put a smile on your face.

AORUS CV27Q

AORUS is not letting things stop there though. This monitor is packing a lot of amazing features. From built-in digital LED lighting on the rear panel to their fantastic OSD Sidekick; on-screen crosshairs, system statistic and more! It even features their new Active Noise Cancellation, so you can plug your microphone and headset into the monitor to reduce ambient noise such as you mashing your MX Blue switch keyboard.

High Bitrate 3 – Enjoy 2K, 165Hz, HDR and 8Bit Colour at the Same Time!

  • 1440p Resolution
  • 165Hz – SUPPORTS FreeSync 2 TECHNOLOGY
  • High Bitrate 3
  • 1MS Response Time – Without any Ghosting Effects
  • Native 1500R – Get the Immersive feel
  • 90% DCI-P3 – Feel the True Colors
  • HDR – EXPAND THE COLOR RANGE
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Tactical OSD
  • Built-in Power Pack
  • USB Recharging Port

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What AORUS Had to Say

“AORUS CV27Q Gaming monitor support DisplayPort High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3), the total bandwidth of HBR3 connections is 32.4 Gbit/s, it’s allow gamer can enjoy enjoy 2K, 165Hz, HDR, 8bits color at same time, no need to sacrifice any item of panel spec”

