AORUS Gaming K7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Gaming K7

The AORUS brand has a strong history of cool gaming peripherals. They’re basically the cool gaming side of Gigabyte, and well known for their fantastic graphics cards, motherboards, and much more. A few years ago, we took a look at their rather bonkers yet awesome Thunder K7 keyboard (review). I loved the unique design of it quite a lot. However, today’s keyboard is a little more mainstream in regards to the design, but still promises all the lovely high-end features one would expect from a premium keyboard these days.

Features

The K7 is equipped with full RGB lighting, premium quality Cherry MX switches, built-in multimedia and lighting controls, and more. Again, that’s not exactly reinventing the wheel, but the devil is always in the details, and I’m eager to take a much closer look at what’s on offer here.

RGB fusion – Per key 16.7M customizable colour

Superior Cherry MX mechanical gaming key-switch

Adjustable non-slip rubber feet stands

On-the-fly multimedia and backlight control

Full-range anti-ghosting capability

What AORUS Had to Say

“Cherry RED key provides superior key response and an optimized actuation force. Reduced key actuation distance of 2mm improves keyboard response time while remaining whisper silent during operation. Each key can be personalized to your gaming style with virtually unlimited color illumination options and customizable lighting effects which are able to save to the keyboard onboard memory.” – Aorus

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Aorus product page here.

What’s in the Box?

There are a few nice goodies in the box with this keyboard. Firstly, the usual documentation, but also a keycap puller, and eight custom orange keycaps.

There’s also a nice protective bag to keep it free from dust and scratches. The keyboards already in there when you unbox it, which is nice. Of course, now it’s time to remove it and test it!