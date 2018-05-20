AORUS M3 Optical RGB Gaming Mouse Review

AORUS M3

Gigabyte is well known for their impressive motherboards, graphics cards, and more. However, their gaming brand AORUS is the one that’s really blazing a trail with PC gamers. Of course, GPUs, motherboards, coolers and all the hardware side of things are great, but they also make some fantastic peripherals. While I’m sure they’ll appeal to users of other brands hardware too, being able to have a system that’s all Gigabyte/Aorus and have matching peripherals is appealing to me. With that in mind, I’m excited to test the new M3 Optical RGB gaming mouse, which promises competitive performance and plenty of features that are sure to please any PC gamer.

Features

Real 6400 DPI Optical Engine

20-million-click Omron Switch

RGB Fusion-16.7M Customizable Lighting

On-the-fly DPI Adjustment

Anti-slip Rubber Grips

Teflon Mouse Feet

What Aorus Had to Say

“AORUS M3 boasts an enthusiast-grade 6400 DPI optical sensor (Pixart 3988) that gives you the optimal accuracy for competitive gaming. Adjustable in 50 DPI increments further allows you to make seamless transition from your old mouse by fine-tuning to the level that precisely fits your play style.” – AORUS

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Patriot product page here.

What’s in the Box?

Honestly, not a lot, just the hard-wired USB mount. Of course, that’s all you truly need to get going, so let’s do just that!