AORUS Pro Gaming Z390 Motherboard Review

The new Z390 motherboards are here at last, and we’ve got two stunning motherboards from Aorus. We’re impressed with the Aorus Master, now let’s take a look at the Aorus Pro! Equipped with a huge range of features to appeal to enthusiast PC builders, gamers, and creators, this is one of the more attractive Z390 solutions.

The Pro comes equipped with a superb 12 Phases Digital VRM. With the power hungry i9-9900K being supported, those who want to push to 5 GHz and beyond are going to need some robust power delivery. Furthermore, we know the new flagship CPU runs pretty hot. Of course, a motherboard with big VRM cooling and heatsinks is going to have something of an advance; such as the Pro.

Power and heat, no problem then. However, this board also comes equipped with dual M.2 storage (with Thermal Guards), Intel GbE LAN (with cFosSpeed), and much more. So, let’s get it out of the box, and take a closer look at what it has to offer!

Features

Supports 9th and 8th Gen Intel ® Core™ Processors

Core™ Processors Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Intel ® Optane™ Memory Ready

Optane™ Memory Ready 12+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution with DrMOS

Advanced Thermal Design with Multi-cuts Heatsinks and Heatpipe

Onboard Intel ® CNVi 802.11ac 2×2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi

CNVi 802.11ac 2×2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear) / 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with WIMA Audio Capacitors

Intel ® Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed

Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed RGB FUSION with Multi-Zone LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors and Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

Front USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ Header

Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards

Multi-Way Graphics Support with Dual Armor and Ultra Durable™ Design

CEC 2019 Ready, Save Power With a Simple Click

Specifications

What AORUS Had to Say

What’s in the Box

Everything you need is in the box, including a few SATA cables, RGB extension cables, and all the usual documentation.