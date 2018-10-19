AORUS Pro Gaming Z390 Motherboard Review
Peter Donnell / 19 mins ago
AORUS Z390 Pro
The new Z390 motherboards are here at last, and we’ve got two stunning motherboards from Aorus. We’re impressed with the Aorus Master, now let’s take a look at the Aorus Pro! Equipped with a huge range of features to appeal to enthusiast PC builders, gamers, and creators, this is one of the more attractive Z390 solutions.
The Pro comes equipped with a superb 12 Phases Digital VRM. With the power hungry i9-9900K being supported, those who want to push to 5 GHz and beyond are going to need some robust power delivery. Furthermore, we know the new flagship CPU runs pretty hot. Of course, a motherboard with big VRM cooling and heatsinks is going to have something of an advance; such as the Pro.
Power and heat, no problem then. However, this board also comes equipped with dual M.2 storage (with Thermal Guards), Intel GbE LAN (with cFosSpeed), and much more. So, let’s get it out of the box, and take a closer look at what it has to offer!
Features
- Supports 9th and 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
- Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs
- Intel® Optane™ Memory Ready
- 12+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution with DrMOS
- Advanced Thermal Design with Multi-cuts Heatsinks and Heatpipe
- Onboard Intel® CNVi 802.11ac 2×2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi
- ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear) / 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with WIMA Audio Capacitors
- Intel® Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed
- RGB FUSION with Multi-Zone LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors and Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP
- Front USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ Header
- Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards
- Multi-Way Graphics Support with Dual Armor and Ultra Durable™ Design
- CEC 2019 Ready, Save Power With a Simple Click
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AORUS product page here.
What AORUS Had to Say
“The AORUS Core is inspired by the falcon’s aggressive nature and hunting prowess. The falcon uses its razor sharp talons to swiftly strike down its prey with exceptional efficiency and precision, qualities that are exemplified in the fine details of AORUS design.” – AORUS
What’s in the Box
Everything you need is in the box, including a few SATA cables, RGB extension cables, and all the usual documentation.
