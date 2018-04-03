AORUS Unveils New Laptops Featuring Intel 8th Gen CPU

The Most Powerful AORUS Laptop Yet

AORUS is stepping up their laptop game with the announcement of three new laptops featuring 8th Gen Intel Core processors. The X9 DT, X7 DT V8 and X5 V8 lives up to Gigabyte’s high-end gaming enthusiast brand standard and all come with high-end components. Each also feature impressive 144Hz IPS displays, pre-calibrated through X-rite Pantone for perfect colour reproduction right out of the box.

What Other Features Does It Have?

The X7 DT and X5 laptops come with 8th Gen Intel i7-8850H overclockable CPUs. The X9 DT on the other hand uses an 8th Gen Intel-i9-8950HK CPU. All come with 2666MHz DDR4 memory, although the X9 DT and the X7 DT V8 have four slots in total, for a maximum of 64GB. In terms of GPU, the X5 V8 comes with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, but the X7 DT V8 and X9 DT make use of NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X. Unlike the original X9 however, this X9 DT is G-Sync enabled. As for storage, each have 2x M.2 PCIe SSD + 1x 2.5″ HDD options so there is no compromising on speed and capacity.

How Much Are These AORUS Laptops?

The X5 V8 starts at $2600, while the X7 V8 starts at $3000 USD. As for the top-end X9 DT, expect to pay at least $3900 USD.