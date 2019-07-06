AORUS X570 Pro Motherboard Preview

AORUS X570 Pro

The latest AMD X570 chipset is here at last! Of course, we’re not really allowed to show you the performance, at least not yet. However, while we can’t roll out the benchmarks of the new CPUs and motherboards, we can dive in for a quick look at what the latest Aorus X570 Pro motherboard has to offer! While not their most expensive model, the Pro is still a pretty high-end solution packed full of exciting features; such as the new PCIe 4.0 support.

Features

Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

12+2 Phases IR Digital VRM Solution with PowIRstage

Advanced Thermal Design with Fins-Array Heatsink and Direct Touch Heatpipe

Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Dual Thermal Guards

ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear)/ 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with WIMA Audio Capacitors

Intel ® Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed Internet Accelerator

Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed Internet Accelerator RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

Front & Rear USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C™ Header & HDMI 2.0 support

Integrated I/O Shield Armor

Q-Flash Plus update BIOS Without Installing CPU, Memory and Graphics card

3rd Gen Ryzen Support

Unfortunately, the X570 motherboards don’t support the first-generation of Ryzen CPUs. Maybe that will change, I don’t know. However, it is an AM4 socket, so it’ll still support both the second-generation CPUs as well as the new third-generation Ryzen CPUs. Of course, you’ll be needing the new 3rd Gen if you want to unlock the full capabilities of this motherboard; such as PCIe 4.0 functionality. For more information, check our X570 Buying Guide here.

Power!

While not as high-end as the AORUS Master we saw in our other preview, the Pro is still a pretty high-end solution. It features an impressive 12+2 Phases IR Digital VRM with PowIRstage. That should be more than enough to backup the flagship Ryzen 9 CPUs and their overclocking capabilities. This is further improved by an 8+4 CPU power header and their latest Fins-Array Heatsink design which comes with a direct touch heat pipe for improved cooling performance.

Pro Connectivity

The AORUS X570 Pro is no slouch when it comes to capabilities. Of course, it comes with four armoured DIMM slots for DDR4, as well as a pair of armoured PCIe 4.0 lanes for your graphics cards; there’s an additional PCIe lane, albeit this one isn’t armoured. It that’s not enough, you also get 2 x 4x PCIe lanes, as well as two M.2 PCIe 4.0 mounts. That means you can take full advantage of the next generation of NVMe SSDs and more.

For all you audio buffs out there, you’ll find the same ALC1220-VB chipset found on the AORUS Master motherboard. This chipset comes backed up with WIMA and NIchicon Fine Gold capacitors too. All of which feeds through the rear I/O, where you’ll find a bank of USB ports, including USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C. Finally, we have the networking, which comes courtesy of the Intel GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Internet Accelerator.

Cooling and Armour

As with most X570 motherboards, the AORUS X570 Pro comes with an active fan on the X570 chipset. This is a pretty high-end bit of kit with incredible connectivity capabilities, and as such, it needs to be kept cool to maintain its performance. It’s nicely designed though, and we’ll be taking a closer look at that in our review. As for the rest of the motherboard, there are two thermal guards on the M.2 drive mounts, which should help keep your new NVMe drives running at their best.

RGB Fusion 2.0

The AORUS X570 Pro does feature plenty of RGB capabilities too. There’s only a small RGB strip on the rear I/O guard as far as motherboard lighting goes, which is fine. However, you’ll find a pair of Addressable LED Headers, as well as three RGB LED Headers on the PCB so you can expand and sync additional hardware; and I’m sure many of you will do just that.

Performance

Unfortunately, there are no figures we can show you at this time. We’re allowed to test them on our test bench, but you will have to wait for the NDA to pass before we can share those figures. Of course, we’ll have a review for you soon enough. For now, though, you can check out our X570 Buying Guide, Ryzen 3rd Gen Buying Guide and why not also check our Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT Buying Guide while you’re at it!

