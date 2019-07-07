AORUS X570 XTREME Motherboard Review

AORUS X570 XTREME

Some motherboards, if not a lot of them, are created fairly equally. The AORUS X570 XTREME on the other hand, looks set to create a new standard for AMD motherboards. Of course, it’s got its rivals from the likes of MSI and ASUS, who have their own flagship, but will the AORUS X570 XTREME have the edge?

Of course, today marks the launch of dozens of X570 motherboards, along side the brand new 7nm AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs, and even the 7nm Radeon RX graphics cards. So yes, I am taking tomorrow off of work! But I digress, as the AORUS X570 XTREME is more than exciting enough to work this weekend. Featuring a stunning 16 Phases Infineon Digital VRM setup, with their massive fins-array heatsink design and a NanoCarbon Baseplate. This motherboard takes cooling and overclocking extremely seriously.

One of the biggest and most impressive features of this motherboard is the X570 chipsets active fan. Every other X570 motherboard has one, but this one doesn’t! They’ve compensated by turning the entire motherboard into a massive heatsink, and that means pure silence and bliss from the AORUS X570 XTREME.

Of course, it’s got plenty of other flagship worthy features too. 3 x PCIe 4.0 full-size lanes, as well as 3 x Gen4 M.2 mounts for ultra-fast storage. Networking gets a boost too, with 10GbE LAN and 1GbE LAN and WiFi 6 as standard. If that’s not enough for you, you’ll find incredible ESS Sabre HiFi audio, RGB Fan commander, RGB Fusion 2, and a plethora of USB and SATA connectivity options too… Excited now? You should be.

Features

Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Direct 16 Phases Infineon Digital VRM Solution with 70A Power Stage

Thermal Reactive Armor Design with Fins-Array Heatsink, Direct Touch Heatpipe and NanoCarbon Baseplate

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Triple Thermal Guards

Onboard Intel ® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with 2X AORUS Antenna

WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with 2X AORUS Antenna Rear 130dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with ALC1220-VB & ESS SABRE 9218 DAC with WIMA Audio Capacitors

AQUANTIA ® 10GbE BASE-T LAN + Intel ® Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed

10GbE BASE-T LAN + Intel Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed Exclusive RGB FAN COMMANDER for Professional Casemoders

USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support

RGB FUSION with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection

Front & Rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C™ Headers

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS Without Installing CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

