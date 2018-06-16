Apacer and ZADAK Bring Style to Computex 2018

Apacer Computex 2018

We’ve already seen a truly stunning $7000 custom PC from ZADAK while at Computex 2018. However, they’ve got some other cool stuff to show off too. Their ZADAK RGB heatsink for M.2 drives is one of my favourites. It’s a stylish solution and uses passive aluminium heatsinks to keep your M.2 at its best.

Memory

The new ZADAK memory kits are shaping up nicely too, with huge aluminium heat spreaders, and of course, plenty of stunning RGB lighting, so that’ll keep system builders happy.

OMG Light-Homogenizing Tech!

Now there’s a bloody mouthful if I ever did see one. Their new memory comes in up to 3200 MHz, but it’s the aesthetics that really seal the deal. With their golden reflective finish, they’re hardly subtle, but for some system builds, they’ll really help nail that shiny design you may desire. They feature stunning RGB lighting with their spiky crystal design, as support for Aura Sync too. They said they improved the RGB performance by 200% too, whatever that means.

Marketing aside, they do look stunning, and we’re sure the RGB improvements and Aura Sync built-in tech is going to be fun to play around with. Now we just need some on our test bench to see what it can do!

