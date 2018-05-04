Apacer Launches AP2280P2 M.2 PCIe Gen3x2 SSD

Affordable 3D TLC M.2 PCIe SSD from Apacer

Apacer is announcing the launch of their new AP2280P2 M.2 SSD. This storage solution is designed with affordability in mind, targeting the mainstream segment of Ultrabooks, mini-PC and gaming-PC users. Using 3D TLC, it is a more accessible choice over the flagship Apacer Z280 M.2 SSD.

The drive reaches 1650 MB/s sequential read and sequential 1000 MB/s write speeds, in comparison to the Z280’s 2750 MB/s sequential read and 1500 MB/s sequential write speeds. It is still far superior to SATA SSDs however which usually provide 550 MB/s sequential read and 500 MB/s sequential write speeds. The AP2280P2 M.2 SSD also reaches up to 92,160 IOPs (4K random write).

The M.2 form factor drive is also compatible with NVMe 1.2 standards and is available in 120 GB, 240 GB and 480 GB models. It features Smart ECC, End-to-End Data protection, Smart Refresh and Supports S.M.A.R.T. commands. Furthermore, it has built-in global wear-leveling, as well as an ECC engine correcting up to 120kbit/2KB.

How Much is the Apacer AP2280P2 SSD?

The AP2280P2 starts at just 45.90€ for the 120GB model. Meanwhile, the 240GB variant costs 77.90€, and the 480GB capacity drive costs 156.90€. Every single one is covered with a limited three-year warranty.