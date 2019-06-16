Apacer NOX 32GB DDR4 Memory Kit Review

Apacer NOX

With many years of experience in high-performance memory, Apacer often has something exciting to show us. Their latest memory kit, simply known as “Nox”. Not to be confused with the Nox from Stargate SG-1. Imagine my disappointment when they didn’t turn up. But I digress, as for more than one reason, I do love that product name.

Joking aside, this is a pretty serious memory kit. We have the 32GB (16 x 2) kit. It’s labelled as 3200 MHz, CL 16-18-18-18-38. It should perform pretty great, and we’re hoping to push those speeds up with some overclocking too. However, the kit is available in 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB packages with speeds of 2400 MHz, and 2666 MHz. You can also get it in 3000 MHz and 3200 MHz, but only in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB; not 4GB.

Features

As you can expect from most DDR4 kits these days, it comes equipped with plenty of RGB lighting effects. There’s a huge lightbar, and support for all the major lighting engines too. Of course, the performance comes first, and Apacer promises high-quality DRAM and build quality to ensure performance comes before aesthetics.

Ultra-wide Angle RGB Lighting Diffuser

High-class Aluminium Heat Sink

Meticulously Screened DRAM ICs

RGB Synchronization Certification ASUS Aura Sync Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0 MSI Mystic Light Sync ASRock Polychrome Sync

Intel XMP 2.0

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Specifications

What Apacer Had to Say

“The mysterious black and minimalist designed high-class aluminium heat sink, not only with great heat dissipation but also showing the gamer’s bursting energy instantly. Based on Apacer’s long-term experience in industrial, the meticulously screened DRAM ICs to ensure excellent stability and compatibility with major motherboards.” – Apacer.com

Product Trailer

Packaging

The box is pretty standard for DDR4 kits, and the memory does come well protected in a clamshell plastic case on the interior.