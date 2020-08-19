Apacer Unveils its High-Performance NAS SSDs

In response to the long-distance business opportunities in the era of 5G IoT, and the trend towards storage of massive amounts of data, Apacer, a leading industrial storage and memory brand, has launched SSDs tailored specifically for network attached storage (NAS) applications. Apacer has been deeply involved in the field of industrial memory for more than 20 years, focusing on the development of non-volatile flash memory and SSD applications, and providing highly customized industrial-grade storage and memory solutions.

Considering NAS users’ stringent data storage and security requirements, Apacer’s NAS SSDs combine high durability, high efficiency, high reliability, and silent operation. They make it easy to quickly upgrade from traditional hard drives or ordinary SSDs and create security and reliability for home office or small-and-medium-business (SMB) NAS applications.

Apacer High-Performance NAS SSDs

In announcing the launch of this new product range, Apacer has confirmed the following features:

High Durability and Extended Service Life Since an NAS system is expected to operate year-round, reliability is a prime concern. Apacer’s NAS SSDs were created to prioritize the performance of a NAS system. Large amounts of data can be read and written smoothly 24/7, and the service life is more than 3 times longer than a consumer-grade SSD, meaning frequent replacements are unnecessary.

Quickly Upgrade the NAS System to Meet Various Harsh Applications Since Apacer’s NAS SSDs make full use of 3D NAND flash memory specially designed for NAS applications, the performance and response speed are greatly improved, thereby improving productivity and working efficiency. In addition, Apacer’s NAS SSDs have the advantages of low latency and high-speed access*. They can support 4K and other high-resolution image editing applications, and helping graphic designers and video editors improve storage performance. The access speed of NAS SSD is 20-40 times that of traditional hard drives.

Silent Operation with Low Power Consumption Compared with traditional hard drives, Apacer’s NAS SSDs are light, compact, and contain no moving parts. Vibration is not a problem, power consumption is low and operation is silent. Existing NAS systems can be quickly upgraded by Apacer’s NAS SSDs 2.5-inch (PPSS25) and M.2 2280 (PPSS80 SATA III & PP3480 PCIe) form factors. Capacities range from 128 GB up to 1 TB, with more options coming.

Compatible with Leading Branded NAS Systems Apacer’s NAS SSDs have been tested and proven to run smoothly inside NAS systems made by well-known manufacturers such as QNAP and Asustor. And they are ideal for small-and-medium-business (SMB) and home-use NAS systems.



