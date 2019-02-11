Apex Legends Already Gains 10 Million Players

Apex Legends

It’s been a little under a week since EA released Apex Legends. Being a free-to-play Battle Royale game I must admit that I initially dismissed it as being yet another clone of the (getting done to death) genre that would perhaps do ok, but eventually fizzle out over the coming months. It seems, however, that the game is not just doing well, it’s really hitting a popular note with fans. How popular? Well, in a report via TheStar, EA has said that in just 3 days since it’s launch, the game has already garnered over 10 million unique players!

A Fortnite Killer?

The release has proven to be something of an unexpected hit. It has even helped revitalise EA’s stock figures which had seen a pretty hefty slump since the start of the year. Some are, however, even going as far to say that it Apex Legends can keep this up, it may even eventually turn out to be the game that ‘killed’ Fortnite.

What Do We Think?

It’s entirely possible that a game could come along to supplant Fortnite. That is, after all, exactly what Fortnite did to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Based on the current user reception, while it might sound hyperbolic to call this a potential Fortnite killer, I personally don’t think it’s entirely inaccurate.

Given how well this is being received both critically and by fans, it could do it! Time will tell. Given that the game is free-to-play, however, if you are curious you can always give it a go yourself! What do you think? Have you played Apex Legends? Is it better, as good or worse than Fortnite in your opinion? – Let us know in the comments