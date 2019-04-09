Apex Legends Mod Meets Razer Chroma

Apex Legends is one of the hottest games on the market with a huge amount of gamers merging over from Fortnite. Prolific modder Richi Bowzer has teamed up with some of the biggest brands around to present a mod dedicated to the game. Not only has he customised the build for the game, the lighting is fully controlled through the Razer Synapse software to give a Chroma based Apex Legends masterpiece.

The Chassis

The Lian Li 011 Dynamic was one of the best chassis of 2018 and the Razer Edition works on the success of it with a few little additions. Richi has also added his own little touches with Apex branding throughout.

The front incorporates a laser etched logo into the glass giving you a sweet view inside at that glorious lighting.

The side includes all of the typical characters you’d find within the game, again, laser etched into the glass.

To assist with the lighting, two LED strips have been placed, at the top and bottom of the chassis and is connected into the Razer Hardware Development Kit which can be bought separately.

The Components

ASRock have been killing it lately with their vast range of motherboards and at the forefront of the system is the Z390 Taichi Ultimate offering a great starting point for any RGB based build.

Stability, features and a great design all makes the board perfect for this build and gives you the ability to upgrade your components at a later date if you wish.

At the heart of the build is the Intel Core i5 8400 processor. While some my complain that an i7 would be better suited, for this type of build, it offers great value for money and the Z390 Taichi Ultimate from ASRock gives you plenty of room for upgrading at a later date.

Keeping It Cool

Thermaltake stepped up with their Floe Riing RGB 360 aio. Incorporating 3 addressable RGB fans that will synchronise with the whole system while keeping temperatures under control really gives some great finishing touches to the build.

RGB Memory

When building a rig aimed at gamers and incorporating RGB, the first port of call would be the memory. Richi included 16GB (4x4GB) of TEAMGroup’s DELTA RGB DDR4 2666MHz memory. While it’s not the fastest RAM on the planet, you could always overclock it if you’re finding that you need more power later on.

Storage That Shines

To take RGB one step further, the build features the TEAMGroup Delta RGB 500GB SSD. This is more than enough space for your OS and Apex Legends and gives you some extra for any other games you may want to install.

XLR8ing Your Graphics

Yes, this GPU is complete overkill for the game, but how often do we only play one game? The RTX 2080Ti XLR8 from PNY means you can play Apex Legends with everything cranked up to the max.

To add to the customisation in a subtle way, Richi has included an Apex Legends logo vinyl on the backplate of the card.

Well Deserved Styling

This build is all about the lighting and the best way of showing that is by utilising the fan space that the 011 Dynamic is famous for. Richi has included an additional SIX Riing Plus RGB fans with a little extra touch.

Using a vinyl plotter, he’d created some vinyl stickers for the middle of the fans featuring both the Razer and Apex Legends logos.

RGB Power

Sticking with Thermaltake, the beast that’s powering this system is the Toughpower Grand RGB 850W. More than enough power, while also giving some extra headroom if you decide to change up the CPU or add some additional hard drives if needed.

The Screen

The whole build is based around immersion and giving you an extra dimension to your gaming experience. With that in mind, what better way to assist with that than throwing a curved monitor into the mix? The MSI Optix MAG27CQ LED gaming monitor is the perfect choice. With its 1440p resolution and 144HZ refresh rate, Apex Legends looks simply amazing.

The Peripherals

Sticking with Razer to harness that sweet Chroma lighting, the peripherals were all tied in to match. The Huntsman Elite keyboard is the latest and greatest from Razer with its Opto-Mechanical switches and of course that RGB Chroma lighting.

The Mamba Elite mouse with its 16,000 Dpi optical sensor is great for a fast paced game like Apex Legends and the Goliathus soft mat with Chroma gives extra lighting and enough space to house both the mouse and keyboard.

Audio wise, the Nari Ultimate gives amazing thumping sound that literally does “thump”. Also with its subtle RGB effects on the earcups, it’s only heightened when paired with the Razer Base Station Chroma headset stand which also acts as a USB 3.0 hub.

Our Thoughts

The build itself looks great. While it’s not your typical all-out mod that we’d expect from Richi, it still ticks all of the right boxes and looks amazing when in-game, especially with those immersive effects that the Chroma functionality gives us. Not everyone is going to be an Apex Legends fan, but I definitely think that the build can be appreciated regardless. After using it first hand, the lighting really gives another dimension to the gameplay and the joys of it having the ability to be fully customised means that if you’re not a “fan” of RGB, you can always turn it off.

Do you play Apex Legends yourself or do you have another game of choice? Are you a supporter of immersive lighting builds like this and do you want us to feature more modded builds like this? Let us know in the comments section below.

All of the links to the product pages and retailers are listed below and we invite your comments as to what you think of this build. Would you do anything different? Let us know below.