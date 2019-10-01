Apex Legends Season 3 Crypto Gameplay Video Released

Are you sitting there counting down to Season 3 of Apex Legends? Well, it looks like you won’t have long to wait! The update expected to launch today. Furthermore, the update will no doubt release around 6pm; just like previous seasons. However, we cannot fully confirm that yet. We’ll know for sure at 6.01pm BST though, I can tell you that much!

Meltdown

The developers at Respawn are preparing Season 3, known as “Meltdown” to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. not only will it bring new content, but also a huge update to the game overall. We expect to see a fairly sizeable changelog later today.

World’s Edge

The most important and anticipated aspect of the update has to be the new map. It’s called World’s Edge and should add a few new dynamics to the gameplay. It’s on the planet Talos where molten heat and chemical ice collide… I mean, obviously, right?

Crypto

Check out the new 11 minutes of gameplay from Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown, where you can see Crypto in action!

“Hack the system in our latest Stories from the Outlands. A strange hidden file. A deadly mistake. And a new Legend who is entering the fight, but looking to stay out of the spotlight. Cool, calm, and collected, Crypto has plenty of secrets to keep, and more to uncover.”



While his new abilities haven’t been revealed, the video gives up a bit of information. We know from a few leaks that it’ll involve a tactical drone to hack doors and loot etc. Either way, it looks like it’ll be a big day for Apex with a wide range of changes hitting us this evening (we hope).

Battle Pass

The start of Season 3 will launch with Battle Pass, and 100+ new exclusive unlockable items.