Apollo 13 Real-Time Streamed For 50th Anniversary

As of today (well, technically yesterday late afternoon) it’s been exactly 50 years to the day when the Apollo 13 spacecraft launched on its ill-fated flight. Now, if you’ve watched the film of the same name, then you probably already know what is going to happen. If you did, however, want to experience this in a very unique manner, then there’s a website you simply have to check out!

Live-streaming the event, you can actually listen to all recorded radio traffic in real-time. You can either choose to listen to it live or to take the recording back to launch. Put simply, if you love your space and history, this is an amazing thing to listen to!

Apollo 13 50th Anniversary

Giving you masses of details, this stream is suitable for the highly-geeky or merely the passing enthusiast. You can check out information on the status of the craft, it’s distance from Earth, as well as hearing all of the radio chatter from NASA while this event unfolds.

Given that the craft was in space for around a week, if you plan to keep up with this in real-time, you’re in it for the long haul. Let’s be honest though, this is an amazing way for you and your kids to feel like you were originally a part of it!

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, and in real-time, the crew of the Apollo 13 are currently sleeping and, based on the ETA of their wake-up call, things are pretty quiet both onboard and at NASA. For those of you wanting to hear the actual disaster unfold, however, there’s (roughly) about 40 hours until that happens.

If you do, therefore, want to check it out, you can visit the website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to be checking this out? – Let us know in the comments!