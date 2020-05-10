Apollo Legend Looks to Countersue Billy Mitchell

Around a week ago it came to our attention that following a lot of bluster over the last 18 months, Billy Mitchell had finally issued legal action against those that he (apparently) considered to be his biggest critics. Launching libel cases seeking a total of around $13m in damages, it was a very surprising move.

Following the release of a video on their YouTube channel, however, one person being sued has decided to fight fire with fire. Yes, Apollo Legend is actively looking to raise funds to issue a counter lawsuit against Billy Mitchell!

Apollo Legend to Countersue Billy Mitchell

As part of the fundraising website, Apollo Legend is clearly looking to put an end to the wild accusations and bullying tactics that many feel Billy Mitchell has used as a crutch in his ‘defense’. This has been particularly notable over the last two years in which his reputation has been at an all-time low! The official GoFundMe website states:

“Billy Mitchell must be stopped. For years, Billy has used his money and connections to beat his critics into silence. While doing so, he has made many false and damaging statements about others. This abuse of the community cannot be tolerated. Please help us come together and sue Billy so that we can put a stop to this once and for all.”

Where Can I Learn More?

It should be noted that the GoFundMe isn’t looking to raise funds for Apollo Legends defense. He states openly in his video that he will be funding that himself. Instead, he is looking to raise $10,000 that will pay for a lawyer (he has already semi-commissioned) to bring the legal action against Billy Mitchell.

With it already nearing 20% of its goal (despite being launched for less than 24-hours) if you want to donate towards this, you can check out the official website via the link here!

