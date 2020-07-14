Apple Starts Accepting iPhone Throttling Compensation Claims

You may recall a couple of years ago, it was revealed that Apple had been deliberately throttling the performance of their older iPhone products. After eventually admitting it, while Apple cited it was only done as a means of extending battery lifespans, most users saw this merely as a cynical attempt to get people to upgrade to their newer models.

Following a successful legal agreement, however, if you are an owner of one of their specific iPhone devices, you may be able to put your name down as part of the official settlement claim.

Apple Accepts iPhone Throttling Settlement Claims

So, before you go rushing off to find your old iPhone, it should be noted that this legal action only applies under certain circumstances. These include:

You must be a US resident

The claim must be for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and or an iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1

You must have made your purchase (likely directly from Apple) before December 21st, 2017

You must have experienced ‘diminished performance’

The claim must be submitted (or opted out – more on this shortly) before October 6th.

How Can I Apply?

Presuming you meet all of the above criteria, you can submit your claim for compensation via the link here! – It should be noted that you can also opt-out of this class action suit via the same link. Albeit, you should only do that if you intend to privately seek separate legal action against Apple. If you do though, you must opt-out before the October deadline!

Given that there is a $500m pot, however, while this might sound like a pretty substantial amount of money, it will be awarded based on the overall number of claims. Conservative estimates expect a successful applicant will (eventually) receive around $25. Admittedly, not a lot, then again money is money!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!