Apple and Google are Creating Coronavirus Tracking Tech

With the Coronavirus pandemic spreading throughout the world, we’ve already seen a number of major (and usually competing) companies coming together to try and find a solution to the problem. Let’s be honest though, the thought of Apple and Google collaborating together is more than a little disturbing.

In a report via CNET, however, that’s exactly what’s happening. Perhaps it is the end of days. The dead rising from the grave, human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!

Apple and Google Announce Tech Partnership

With each company CEO confirming the partnership, you’re clearly going to be curious as to what they’re up to. Well, in a nutshell, the companies are looking to develop a Bluetooth technology for both Android and iOS. The hopes are that through this, people will be able to quickly receive notifications if they’ve potentially come into contact with anyone who has been confirmed as having contracted the Coronavirus.

While neither company has gone as far as to suggest how this will work, it will presumably be based upon the contacts within the user’s phone.

To help public health officials slow the spread of #COVID19, Google & @Apple are working on a contact tracing approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy. @tim_cook and I are committed to working together on these efforts.https://t.co/T0j88YBcFu — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 10, 2020

What Do We Think?

With both companies putting a heavy emphasis that the development will not look to affect user privacy, this could potentially be one of the most powerful tools in helping people identify where they may be most at risk from the Coronavirus. Admittedly though, it’s still more than a little weird to see them working together…

What do you think? Do you think this tech collaboration could be a great idea? Do you think it could really work? – Let us know in the comments!