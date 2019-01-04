Apple Blames Cheap Battery Replacement For Bad iPhone Sales

Apple Blames Cheap Battery Replacements

Apple has been reeling over the last few days after the company admitted that demand for their iPhone was much lower than the company anticipated. Upon CEO Tim Cook admitting this, the share price took a pretty big hit. It has many people looking towards Apple wondering how they’re going to get out of this mess. I mean, it’s not as if they’re planning to release anything innovative this year. In fact, you could argue it’s been years since they released anything innovative.

It seems, however, that Apple has decided to pick an unusual reason for the downturn. In a report via The Verge, Apple believes that the downturn in iPhone demand is due to the ‘cheap’ battery replacements the company offers.

Scapegoat

Around a year ago, Apple was forced to admit that they were implementing software changes to decrease the performance of older phones. Apple has always maintained that this was done to extend the overall life of the phone. It did, however, lead to the company offering a significant discount on battery replacements and even an overall reduction of the price in general. I know this because I myself opted in for the £25 replacement. A year later and my phones still going strong!

What Do We Think?

Honestly? This excuse sounds like a load of poop. Sure, the battery replacements will make older phones last longer. That wasn’t, however, a factor when people were queuing up on release day to replace their iPhone 4 with the iPhone 5 or similarly for any model up until the iPhone 7. Ultimately, I think Apple is just suffering from stagnation. Their products are neither interesting nor innovative anymore. As such, why bother forking out the best part of £500 (and often more) on the latest model?

They need to remember what made the company so big in the first place because, at the moment, all they are doing is copying themselves!

