Apple Confirm Bad Sales Have Led To Less Hiring

Apple Are (Probably Not) Hiring!

2019 might still be less than a month old, but it so far hasn’t been particularly good for Apple. With the company confirming a massive drop in demand for their products (particularly iPhones), their share price took a pretty substantial hit. It seems, however, that there is something of a ‘belt-tightening’ happening at the company to try and combat this.

In a report via The Verge, Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that their hiring will be cut back quite significantly.

Cost Cutting

Based on the huge success that Apple has seen over the last 15 years, it is very surprising to see them effectively implement cost-cutting measures. Of course, it makes sense for every business to minimise outgoings, but the fact that Apple has openly admitted that they are hiring less, based directly due to poor sales, is another quite shocking admission.

Who Is Going To Suffer?

At present, while Apple has confirmed less hiring will take place, they are a little clear as to what areas this will affect. This could potentially be designers or people who work in their stores. Usually, when a business starts cutting costs it’s the shop-level employees who suffer first. Apple has, however, confirmed that this will not affect their AI division. An area which they plan to actually expand rather significantly in the coming years.

It might be something of an exaggeration to say that the company is in decline. What is clear, however, is that the loss of innovation and demand for their products is, at least, starting to be felt.

