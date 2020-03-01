With the release of the 2019 smartphone sales figures, it hardly needed saying that Apple was going to do pretty well. The results presented, however, perhaps best express just what a dominance the company still has on the market.

How well did they do? Well, of the top 10 smartphones sold in 2019, 6 of the models were created by Apple. This includes, and by a pretty huge margin, the top spot too!

Apple Dominates 2019 Smartphone Sales – With a Few Surprises

So, seeing the Apple iPhone XR at the top of the list isn’t overly surprising if we’re being honest. Despite launching in 2018 (as a trio of product launches), it remains one of the most relevant and cheapest of their ‘current-gen’ smartphones available. Put simply, the only way you’d probably find a less-expensive new Apple smartphone was if you dropped to the 8. A phone which, incidentally, is 6th in this list!

What is surprising, however, is just how well the iPhone 11 has done. When you consider that this only launched in September 2019, in less than 4 months, this racked up enough sales to jump it to 2nd place in the charts! If Apple iPhone sales are flagging, then this survey clearly doesn’t reflect that!

iPhone 11 Pro – 2nd Best Selling Smartphone of 2019

What Do We Think?

I must admit that I’m not a huge fan of Apple and, in terms of operating systems, I vastly prefer Android. If you were, however, under the impression that companies such as Samsung or Huawei, etc. were making any significant inroads into Apple’s dominance, these charts would clearly seem to suggest otherwise.

While mentioning them though, I must admit though, I was mildly surprised to not see Huawei make the list. I mean, if I was going to buy a new smartphone, I think I’d give their models a check. Who knows though, maybe its consumer fear over spying or maybe 2020 will see some big changes!

You can check out more details surrounding this market research from Market Pulse via the link here!

What do you think? Did you buy a smartphone in 2019? If so, which manufacturer and model did you pick? – Let us know in the comments!