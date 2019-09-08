Apple Expected To Redesign Their iPhone for 2020 Release

With the upcoming release of the Apple iPhone 11 expected within just the next few days, it will be a matter of more than a little curiosity to see how consumers respond to it. It’s pretty fair to say that since the launch of the iPhone 7, enthusiasm for their products with the general public has dropped off a little. In fact, a recent survey found that less than half of smartphone owners had any plans to upgrade in the next 3 years.

One of the main criticisms facing Apple is a lack of innovation. Despite being a very exciting company 10-15 years ago, they’ve gotten in recent years, dare I say, a little boring. In a report via The Verge, however, rumours are suggesting that their release of phones, expected in 2020, will feature a brand new design.

Apple 2020 iPhone To See Substantial Design Changes

In fairness, many would agree that the iPhone’s design has largely been the same for many years now. Sure, there have been improvements and varying sizes, but overall, the technology (and functionality) is essentially the same.

It has, however, been suggested that Apple is planning a redesign for its 2020 model that will incorporate a number of significant changes. These are rumoured to include:

All-new form factor design

5G support

3 camera function upgrades

What Do We Think?

Apple desperately needs to release something that is both innovative and fresh. In addition, I think consumers are ready for a new and exciting iPhone. Is it going to be the iPhone 11 though? I doubt it!

Too often in recent years, we’ve seen releases that have simply been upgrades on prior technologies and, quite frankly, we’ve come to expect more from a company such as this!

There is, however, always the risk that something new may alienate your most devoted fans. To us, however, it’s something that Apple should be prepared to risk.

What do you think? When did you last upgrade your smartphone? Is Apple just not innovative enough anymore? – Let us know in the comments!