Apple iPad Mini Expected In Early 2019 With Details Leaked

Apple iPad Mini

With it now being over 3 years since Apple last released a version of the iPad Mini, rumours are growing that 2019 will see a new release in the model. Although we do not have a name for it yet, the iPad Mini 5 seems a relatively logical choice. The last one was, after all, the Mini 4. In terms of actual concrete information though, we have very little to go on.

That is, until now. Following the release of a leaked image of a reported case for the tablet, there are more than a few things we can glean from it.

What Can We Tell?

Well, firstly it certainly appears that the case has a cutout for a headphone port. Yes, Apple may be getting back into the business of giving up straight up headphone ports on their products. It would also appear that the camera (located in the top left corner of the image) will accommodate a flash with the central cut-out likely to be a microphone port.

Don’t Beleive Everything You See

The leak has reportedly come from an unnamed Chinese source. As such, you have to take the accuracy of this ‘case’ with a pinch of salt. China is, after all, the home of mass-produced manufacturing. You can easily take any case design, change it a little, and claim its an upcoming release for Apple.

If true though, it does give us a few insights as to what we might expect from it.

