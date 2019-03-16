Apple iPhone 11 Leak Suggests 3 Camera Design

Apple iPhone 11

At some point later this year, we are fully expecting Apple to formally announce their iPhone 11 designs. Admittedly, while they may not be released until 2020, it seems that there are already some leaks surrounding the phones.

In a report via 9to5Mac, images have been released seemingly showing that the next iPhone 11 will feature a triple camera design.

This Would Make Sense

As we’ve seen with recent phone releases, triple-camera designs do appear to be the industry standard for the next (or most current) generations of design. The purpose of these multiple cameras is often to provide better focusing and image quality based off 3 individual images being compiled together to create one singular (hopefully high quality) picture.

The leak does, however, suggest that 2 separete designs will be released. Namely, a 5.6″ and a 6.5″ model. Quite notably smaller than the powerhouse iPhone X. In addition, it also points to much higher memory capacities than seen from the more recent XS releases.

“High-End”

It is being suggested that the ‘triple-camera’ design will only be featured in the highest spec models of the iPhone 11 range. As such, less expensive alternatives may feature the prior system used on the iPhone 10.

With the formal announcement of the iPhone 11 expected in September, we only have 6 months to find out for certain!

What do you think? Is your smartphone in need of an upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!