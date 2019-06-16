Apple iPhone 11 Might Finally Ditch Lightning for USB C

Apple To Drop Lightning Port

Like it or loath it, one of the most common factors that generally makes Apple products stand out from the pack (other than their price) is the fact that they have (somewhat stubbornly) chosen to stick with their Lightning port connector when many of their competing products have largely all made the switch to the more universally accepted USB-C.

In a report via engadget, however, rumours are starting to gain some traction that for the release of the iPhone 11 (expected sometime in 2020) Apple might finally be ready to bite the bullet and made the permanent switch to USB-C.

Why Now?

While this might come as something of a minor shock, it isn’t the first time that Apple has decided to make the switch. For example, the iPad Pro (released last year) was their first product to make the formal dumping of Lightning in favour of USB-C.

A Twitter post released (which claims to have an early iPhone 11 prototype) also claims to show that the charging connection is made via a USB-C.

#IOS13 #iOS13Beta Plus de Lightning et d'iTunes sur l'écran de restauration, de l'USB-C ? et un futur utilitaire pour iPhone sur mac ? @LeoDuffOff pic.twitter.com/iTJj4Tp18O — Raphaël Mouton (@Raf___m) June 7, 2019

What Do We Think?

I personally do actually think that Apple’s Lightning connector is pretty good. It doesn’t matter which way around you poke it in, it always seems to work excellently. It can’t, however, be ignored that simply getting access to cables (if you left your charger at home) isn’t easy.

Let me put this into context… I have about 15 USB-C cables currently around my home. At best, I have 2 Apple Lightning. It’s pretty clear which format is more popular and Apple has essentially become the Betamax of phone cabling. As such, I daresay that the vast majority of people will undoubtedly welcome the move.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!