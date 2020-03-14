Apple is Closing All Stores (Outside China) Until March 27th

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, we have seen over the last few weeks just what a major impact this is having on technology companies throughout the world. For example, we reportedly only yesterday how 3 of the biggest names in PC components had all seen huge drops in their stock market value.

It seems, however, that the next big news is coming from Apple. In a report via CNET, the retailer is reportedly set to (temporarily) close all of their stores until March 27th.

Apple Announces Store Closures

Following a post late last night, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that all Apple stores (located outside of mainland China) will be affected by the temporary closure.

“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”

What Do We Think?

In all honesty? It’s probably a smart idea. I mean, you only have to walk past an Apple store to see just how many people can congregate in one of them. Albeit, exactly what they’re doing is usually something of a mystery to me.

This is, however, one of the first instances of a major retailer taking such a proactive step. In other words, we can probably expect other companies to (likely grudgingly) follow suit in the coming weeks.

What do you think? Does this news surprise you? Do you think other retailers will follow suit? – Let us know in the comments!