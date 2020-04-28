Apple is Delaying iPhone 12 Mass Production?

Typically speaking, when it comes to a new major smartphone product, Apple generally tends to announce it in early September for a release before or shortly after the end of the month. In a report via The Verge, however, while that still seems likely to happen, rumors are suggesting that Apple may be pushing back its mass production of the iPhone 12. A move that may have a significant knock-on effect for consumers looking to get their latest design!

Apple iPhone 12

In the report, sources have claimed that with Apple pushing the ‘mass production’ date back a month, the 4 planned models of iPhone 12’s will still be in production throughout the July-September period. What does this mean though?

Well, in very basic terms, it means that if the phones do release late-September/early-October, there’s a very real possibility that getting hold of one might prove a little tricky. Specifically, because Apple will still be putting a lot of them together or, at best, shipping them around the world!

What Do We Think?

After a solid period of lack-lustre enthusiasm from consumers, Apple is back to winning ways with their iPhone designs. As such, even despite the fact that it’ll probably carry a ridiculously high price-tag, the iPhone 12 is probably going to be quite popular when it comes out.

Will I be getting one? No. Do I suspect that the camera quality on it is going to be mindblowing? Absolutely!

So, if you do really want an iPhone 12, it might not hurt to start looking at your options now because there’s a good chance that when this lands, the model you want might be in very short supply!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!