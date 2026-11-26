When Apple launched its iPad devices, they faced the same problem as all tablets at the time: they gave the impression of being oversized mobile phones. The Cupertino company solved this problem when it launched iPadOS, an operating system that combined features from iOS and macOS. However, it now seems that the company is directly testing its desktop operating system on some iPads.

A new report has indicated that Apple could be working on bringing its desktop operating system to its iPads. At first glance, this seems like a fairly logical move, especially since Apple’s tablets have become much more powerful in recent years. In fact, the latest models to reach the market share the same chips as the company’s laptops.

Apple Is Testing the Integration of macOS on Some iPads

As we have mentioned, the company has placed a lot of emphasis on improving iPadOS over the years. The user experience goes beyond what we can expect from iOS, but it still falls somewhat short of what macOS offers, especially when it comes to more advanced productivity tasks.

For this reason (thanks GSMArena), sources close to Mark Gurman claim that Apple has started internally testing macOS on some iPads. The results of these tests are unknown, but the source also points out that, at least for now, the company has no intention of bringing macOS to iPad devices in the short term.

Apparently, the company is carrying out these tests with the aim of continuing to improve iPadOS. We understand that the company is probably testing what its iPads can do with certain tasks that are currently only available on its desktop operating system. For what purpose? Possibly to bring these features to iPadOS in the future.