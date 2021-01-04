Apple is Reportedly Working on 2 Folding iPhone Designs

I have to admit that I’m not personally a huge fan of smartphones and certainly not Apple products. Given the huge success seen with their recent iPhone launches, however, I’ll freely admit that I’m probably in the minority here. – In terms of folding screen designs, however, despite for years representing one of the market most innovative manufacturers around, Apple has started to trail behind a lot of its competition.

Following a report via Mashable, however, it seems that they are willing to give this screen technology another swing as rumors are suggesting that two new folding iPhone models might currently be in production.

Apple is Working on Two New Folding iPhones?

In terms of the rumor, it is speculated that following reports from China, two new folding iPhone models have passed their initial durability testing and as such can proceed onto further enhancement and development. In terms of the designs, while one is thought to be pretty similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the other model will take on a rather different approach with it featuring a new and patented hinge design.

The bottom line though is that it seems pretty clear that Apple isn’t quite ready yet to give up on dual-screen smartphone designs.

What Do We Think?

If these rumors are proven to be true, don’t expect to hear anything official from Apple until at least the end of the year and possibly longer. Even conservative estimates are suggesting that these new iPhone designs are still a long way from completion with a release date not even being suggested until at least late 2022 or, more likely, 2023.

As for whether they’ll be a success though? Well, there is certainly more than a little consumer interest in folding smartphone designs and I think it would be fair to say that while what we have at the moment is decent, there is definitely room for improvement! – Whether Apple will offer that up or not remains to be seen!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!