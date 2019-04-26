Apple Issues Formal Recall on Older UK Chargers

Apple Charger Recall

The chances are that you, or someone you know, may still happily own an older Apple product. Be it an iPad, iPod or one of the earlier iPhones they technology is proving to be more than a little resilient as it gets into its later years.

If you do, however, own a product created between 2003 and 2010, you might want to pay some pretty close attention.

In a report via SkyNews, Apple has issued a formal recall notice over chargers released for products during this time period. Why? Well, a design flaw may mean that they have an unnecessarily high fire risk or (worse?) the potential to give you an electric shock!

What Does This Apply To?

The recall has been issued for UK customers only who own the above charger model. There has, however, been a small number of incidents where the plugs have gone faulty and resulted in electric shocks for their users.

There is, however, a key difference to know whether this definitely applies to your charger. If it looks like the above (all white), then you may need to contact Apple to arrange a replacement. If it looks like the below (with the grey(ish) interior panel) then you’re ok.

How Do I Apply For A Replacement?

Apple has created an official website to both identify if this recall concerns you and, more specifically, how you can apply to return your existing charger and get a brand new replacement.

For more information on this, you can visit the website via the link here!

Given the rather serious nature of the recall, if you do own a charger like this, it’s well worth checking out!

What do you think? Do you own one of these chargers? – Let us know in the comments!