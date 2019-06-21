Apple Issues MacBook Pro Recall Over Fire Concerns

Apple MacBook Pro Recall

Given the popularity of Apple MacBook Pro laptops, the chances are that if you don’t own one yourself, you probably know someone who does. While they do carry a pretty hefty price tag, their build quality is excellent and, on the whole, provide some solid value for money.

Owners, however, should be made aware that in a report via SkyNews, Apple has issued a recall for specific models of the MacBook Pro which may have a potential fire risk lurking under the surface.

Which Models?

Apple has issued a formal recall on MacBook Pro laptops that may have a battery fault that could potentially cause a fire. Those affected fall into the following categories;

Those sold between September 2015 and February 2017

15″ retina display variant only

Apple has made it clear that if your MacBook Pro doesn’t tick both of these boxes then it’s almost certainly fine.

What Should I Do?

If you believe that you may own a MacBook Pro that falls into this recall remit, then you need to contact Apple via their website providing them with the serial number. With this, they will be able to categorically confirm whether you need to proceed any further.

Given the potential risk of fire (which is probably minimal), you are strongly advised however to still get this checked and, if necessary, a new battery fitted which, as this is a recall, shouldn’t cost you a penny.

You can check the official Apple MacBook Pro recall website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you own a MacBook Pro? Concerned by the recall? – Let us know in the comments!