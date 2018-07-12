Apple Launches 2018 Refreshed MacBook Pro Notebook Line

Introducing the 2018 MacBook Pro Lineup

Apple has announced a refreshed 2018 MacBook Pro notebook lineup, boasting faster performance and new features. Users can choose between a 13-inch and a 15-inch model, both featuring 8th Generation Intel Core processors.

What is New in the 2018 MacBook Pro?

The 13-inch model uses a Quad-core Intel Core i5 or i7, while the 15-inch model comes in 6-core Core i7 or i9 models. This gives the larger 15-inch model up to 70% better performance over its predecessor.

In terms of storage, users can configure the 15-inch model for up to 4TB SSD while the 13-inch goes up to 2TB. The new 2018 MacBook Pro is also configurable with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory.

The two models also differ in GPU usage since the smaller 13-inch model uses Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM. Meanwhile, the larger 15-inch MacBook Pro is available with a Radeon Pro 4GB GPU.

The retina display also gets an upgrade, now using a True Tone display. True Tone was initially seen on Apple’s iPad and iPhones, amble to adjust the display’s white point and illumination automatically in every environment. Plus, the displays feature 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide color gamut.

These new laptops also make use of a 3rd-generation keyboard with much quieter typing performance. Considering Apple received a lot of flack and is even facing a class-action lawsuit regarding their keyboards, it only makes sense for them to improve on this front as well.

The new models are also equipped with the Apple T2 chip. Originally seen on the IMac Pro, the T2 chip delivers enhanced system security with support for secure boot. Plus, it has on-the-fly encrypted storage. This technology also brings “Hey Siri” to the MacBook Pro for the first time.

How Much Are These New MacBook Pro Models?

The 13-inch model has a starting price of $1,799 USD, while the 15-inch model starts at $2,399 USD. All are available now through Apple.com or in select Apple retail stores or resellers worldwide.