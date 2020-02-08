Apple May be Preparing to Switch to AMD

For a very long time now (and I mean really long) Apple products such as the Macbook, iMac desktop, and Mac Pro workstations have largely always utilized an Intel CPU. It seems, however, that this may be set to change in the very near future.

In a report via TechPowerUp, it is being suggested that Apple may be considering a swap to AMD with more than a little evidence to back it up.

Apple is Ditching Intel for AMD?

In the latest version of the MacOS 10.15.4 Beta 1, data miners have found that several new additions have been made. Nothing unusual there, right? Well, some of these (seemingly) refer to a lot of AMD architectures. Such references include: “Picasso,” “Renoir,” and “Van Gogh”.

Now, for those of you familiar with your AMD architectures, you will know that these are all APU style processors and, as such, would be an ideal choice for Apple. Well, if they were planning on ditching Intel.

Is a switch on the cards though? Well, based on this, we have to say it seems likely!

What Do We Think?

Unless Apple is simply flirting and/or experimenting with AMD, this code would suggest that, sooner or later, we’re going to see some AMD based Apple products released in the very near future.

Whether this is due to the improvement seen in AMD chip design over the last few years or Intel’s well-known supply problems is, at the time of writing, unclear.

It seems fairly certain though that Apple may become the latest big name to jump ship from Intel and into the open arms of AMD. And who would have thought that just 3 years ago?…

What do you think? Would this move surprise you? – Let us know in the comments!