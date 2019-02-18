Apple May Be Planning Release Of 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple To Release 16-Inch MacBook Pro

While the MacBook Pro continues to be a very popular product for Apple, it has been a long time since the company got involved in large screen sizes. It has, after all, been around 7 years now since Apple quietly disbanded their 17-inch design. The reasoning for this has always been unclear. Popular believe, however, pointed towards the rather excessive price tag which came with the large screen and also lacklustre consumer feedback.

In a report via Computing, however, Apple may be set to release a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro onto the market.

All New Design

This is, at present, all rumour and speculation. Apple is, however, believed to be looking to make something of a ‘flagship’ product out of this release. It is, therefore, suggested that this release will include a much higher-quality screen than currently used as well as a whole new design. Sadly, however, it also seems that (as always with Apple) it will carry a pretty hefty price tag.

How Much Will It Cost?

Well, once again we enter the realms of speculation. When the 17-inch model released in 2012, however, it did carry a price tag of circa £1,800. It would, therefore, not be beyond the realms of probability that this new ‘updated version’ will probably cost something that, once again, doesn’t give you much change from £2,000.

Will this be more successful than the previous release? It’s hard to say. Again, however, I feel that the price tag will be a major factor in who can actually afford this. Apple is always smarting over high-product prices. If this is released, it clearly isn’t going to do much to help change that opinion.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!