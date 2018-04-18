Apple Might Launch the iPhone SE 2 as Soon as next Month

Apple to release the iPhone SE 2 soon?

Since we are talking about a rumor here, it’s worth taking this information with a pinch of salt. However, given the track record of Eurasian Economic Commission filings, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to expect the launch of the iPhone SE 2 in May. To clarify, this new filing makes a few references to some unannounced iPhone models. We’re talking about eleven model numbers in total, none of which match already launched phones. Looking back, the same database predicted the launch of the iPhone 7, AirPods, and the last iPad.

Possible technical details.

We know that Apple will probably release new flagships this fall. However, since the original iPhone SE came out in March 2016, a new model would definitely be welcome. A report from last year suggested that the iPhone SE 2 would be manufactured by Wistron and that it would include Apple’s A10 Fusion chip as well as 2GB of RAM. The cameras would have 12MP at the rear and 5MP at the front, while the battery would have a capacity of 1,700mAh. Obviously, until Apple makes an official announcement, we won’t be able to know for sure. The cheaper and smaller iPhone received quite a bit of praise from consumers last year. In 2017, the iPhone SE topped the charts in the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Would you buy an iPhone SE 2 if it launched next month?