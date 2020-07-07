Apple Now Moves to Drop AMD Graphics from Macs

Around a couple of weeks ago, following a lot of rumors that have been around since at least last year, Apple finally confirmed that they would be transitionally dropping Intel-based processors in their new Mac computers in favor of their own custom chipsets.

Following a new report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Apple is now also planning to make this transition away from AMD graphics. Following the leak of an internal development slide, it seems to all but confirmed that Apple is now planning to move development onto their own graphics solution as a means of, pretty much, making their Mac designs full of independently created technology.

Apple Drops Intel – AMD Next?

In the slide below, you can clearly see that Intel fully intends to drop AMD and (to a lesser extent in terms of product releases) Nvidia from their Mac designs moving forward.

While this is initially believed to only involve iGPU designs, it is being suggested that Apple are currently developing discrete graphics card solutions for some of their more ‘high-end’ systems such as the MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, and iMac Pro.

What Do We Think?

We can’t honestly say that we’re entirely surprised by this news. As we stated above, it’s been well-known for a long time now that Apple wants to operate more independently in terms of producing technology that is better optimized for its own platform.

While both Intel and AMD will undoubtedly be a little disappointed by the news, I don’t think they’ll be too overly concerned at this point. Well, not unless Apple ever decides to bring some of those designs (presuming they’re successful) over into the more conventional desktop PC market.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!